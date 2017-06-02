Poli to Montreal via Bologna?

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Poli could be heading to the Montreal Impact via Bologna, as the Milan midfielder is in advanced talks with owner Joey Saputo.

This would follow in the footsteps of Blerim Dzemaili, who was on loan at the Stadio Dall’Ara until May, then completed his agreed-upon transfer to Canada.

Both the MLS club and Serie A side are owned by Saputo, so they can organise these double moves in advance.

According to the Corriere di Bologna newspaper, Poli has already given the all-clear to spend next season at Bologna and then go on to the Montreal Impact.

The 27-year-old has previously played for Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Inter, but joined Milan in the summer of 2013 for €9.7m.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more