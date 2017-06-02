Zidane: 'Juve-Real Madrid is 50-50'

By Football Italia staff

Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid and Juventus “have a 50-50 chance” of winning the Champions League and expects “a very open, entertaining game.”

The showdown is in Cardiff tomorrow night at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“We are ready, we are prepared. We worked so hard to get here and won La Liga too, so we’re in a good period of form. It’s our duty now to play the Final that we earned and we’re ready for this game,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“There’s no pressure. We have always lived with his pressure as players and Coaches. You know full well what Real Madrid is like and the fact they always say we are the favourites in any Final, but that’s not the case. Nobody is the favourite here, we’ve both got a 50-50 chance of winning the trophy.

“If when I was a child they’d have told me I would experience all these things as a player and a Coach, I wouldn’t have believed it. I am enjoying every moment! It’s a fantastic experience, spectacular, and we’ll see what happens. It’s wonderful being back in a Final again after last year.

“I think it’s tougher for me as a Coach than the players, as there are those I won’t even ask to put on their kit, as they won’t be on the bench. It’ll be a difficult choice, I have to look to my conscience, but at the end of the day we are all in the same boat.”

Gigi Buffon said Cristiano Ronaldo sets the example for everyone and he’s impressed by the Portuguese star’s constant hunger for success.

“He’s a good lad who cares about everyone else, but he always wants more. He’s never sated, both in training and in a match situation. I love that desire to win, which makes him a born leader. Off the field he’s a good guy and cares about those around him.

“The important thing is to give everything you’ve got. I lost many things too, as a player and a Coach. We know that we are playing against a great side and what everyone wants is to see a beautiful Final.

“Juve defend very well, but that’s not their only strength. They attack very well and have always had very strong squads, this year even more so. I don’t know if it’s better than teams they had in the past, but they’ve got a lot of quality.

“Naturally the midfield has a very important role. I just note that in football the most difficult thing is to score a goal and deny a goal. You can play a great game for 90 minutes and concede at the end. I can say it, because I’ve lived through it, that I played good football and didn’t score many goals. I had some important ones, but there weren’t that many!”

Juventus have conceded only one goal in the six knockout games against Porto, Barcelona and Monaco, so Zidane was asked if this was attack against Catenaccio.

“Actually, I believe it will be a very open game. I know the Juventus mentality and approach well. There is a style of strong defence, but Juventus are so much more than that. Trust me, it’ll be an open and entertaining game.”

Gareth Bale confessed he is not 100 per cent fit after his calf strain, so will the Welshman start in Cardiff or Isco?

“I won’t tell you who plays… Last week I said they could even play together. Anything could happen. The important thing is that I see they are all ready to play, not just physically, but psychologically too. What I care about is that we are all in physically good shape at the end of the season and that’s positive. You’ll see how we play tomorrow.

“I think the positive thing about a game like this is that everyone is highly-motivated. You have to help create motivation at the start of a season, not ahead of a Final.

“We won’t change the approach we’ve had so far. The players know they must give their all, then football is unpredictable and anything can happen.

“Nothing must change. Getting to the Final was the target we set at the start of the season. Now we’ll see what happens.”

