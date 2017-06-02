Ramos: 'Appointment with history'

By Football Italia staff

Sergio Ramos said Real Madrid “have an appointment with history” in the Champions League Final with Juventus. “A chance to confirm ourselves at the top of European football.”

The Final is in Cardiff tomorrow night at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“I think tomorrow we have an appointment with history. We must forget everything we’ve won so far, as that doesn’t matter when you’re on the pitch," said the captain in his Press conference.

"The next trophy is always the best and especially here when we dream of becoming the first side to retain the Champions League.

“It’s a huge game, we want to prove ourselves and this season we’ve been very consistent. The Champions League requires no extra motivation, we’re in a magnificent Stadium and it’s a great opportunity to show what we can do.

“We’re in a very fruitful run of campaigns. This is an historic moment and I am aware that winning three out of four Finals would be remarkable. It’s a chance to confirm we are at the top of European football.

“We are not the favourites. Both teams start from scratch tomorrow and statistics don’t count, nor does the fact we won La Liga. We finally took that League title after a few years, it was a struggle and it’ll be tough tomorrow too. We both start with a 50-50 chance of taking the Champions League.

“I’ve been working with Zidane for a while, we are proud of him, he is a symbol of Real Madrid. We know this is a tough bench to be on, but we hope he’ll stay for as long as possible. He is a crucial figure in the Real Madrid jigsaw puzzle.

“Real Madrid have played many Finals and that might affect our opponents more than us. We’ve got our heads held high, we know the history of our club and at the final whistle tomorrow we must be satisfied with the attitude of the team.

“It’s an historic opportunity to win the Champions League for the second year in a row.”

Sergio Ramos has become particularly famous for his tendency to score last-gasp goals.

“It has happened quite a few times in recent years, but our mentality pushes us to fight until the end. So when it looks as if all hope is lost, we are able to give that final push.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more