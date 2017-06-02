Marcelo ignores Dani Alves comment

By Football Italia staff

Marcelo shrugged off Dani Alves comments as Real Madrid prepare to face Juventus in the Champions League Final. “We know what we’ve done and what we have to do.”

The Final is in Cardiff tomorrow night at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Dani Alves pointed out to Spanish papers that Juventus want revenge for the 1998 Champions League Final, when Predrag Mijatovic scored an offside goal.

“It’s a Champions League Final, everyone tries to focus on other things, but we are just thinking about playing our game,” said Marcelo in his Press conference.

“We know what we’ve done and what we have to do, we know the history of Real Madrid, so what Dani Alves says is of no interest to us.

“It wasn’t a disadvantage that we didn’t play any official games for two weeks. We celebrated La Liga, we rested and worked hard in training. I think we’re in good shape.

“We’ve got no problem whether Juventus play with three at the back or four. We trust in the Coach. He knows we support him day after day, he knows how to face Juve tomorrow.

“Keylor Navas is a great goalkeeper and has improved a great deal with our coaching staff. He suffered the comparison with Iker Casillas in the first season. Hopefully tomorrow he can give us an extra hand.”

