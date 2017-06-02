Castan: 'Roma or Corinthians'

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Leandro Castan is getting ready for talks with Corinthians after his unsuccessful spell at Torino, confirmed his father.

The 30-year-old Brazilian’s career was put on hold when he was diagnosed with a cavernoma – a cluster of abnormal blood vessels in the brain – and required delicate surgery in September 2014.

He spent this season on loan at Torino, but was often injured or not picked by Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

“On June 6 I have a meeting with Roma,” his father told Yahoo Sports.

“If Leandro does not remain with the Giallorossi, the first alternative is a return to Corinthians. If they tell us that he is in Roma’s plans, then he will continue with the Giallorossi.

“We do not want another loan, so we’ll see if Corinthians can negotiate for a permanent transfer. In the past there was interest from a few other Brazilian clubs, but I never showed them any signs of opening the door.

“The physical problems he had this year have been muscular, so nothing to do with the brain surgery.”

Castan managed only 14 Serie A appearances this season.

