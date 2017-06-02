Kessie: 'I chose Milan project'

By Football Italia staff

Franck Kessie “chose Milan because I like the project and the Coach told me I could become a champion here.”

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international completed the transfer today for a reported €28m, though it is technically a two-year loan with obligation to buy.

This allows the Rossoneri to spread the cost out over several financial years.

“I have to thank everyone, my agents, the team, and I am very happy to be part of this squad,” Kessie told Milan TV.

“I chose Milan because I like the project. There are new directors who explained everything very well and that was really pleasing.

“I spoke to the Coach, who told me to come to Milan because I could become a champion here.”

Kessie was asked which Rossoneri greats he was most fond of and named Ghana midfielder Michael Essien.

He also picked the Number 19 jersey, the same that he wore during this debut Serie A season with Atalanta.

Image via @acmilan

