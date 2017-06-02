NEWS
Friday June 2 2017
Mancini calls Dzeko to Zenit
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini would like a reunion with Edin Dzeko at Zenit, calling the Roma striker to join him in Russia.

The former Inter and Manchester City Coach was appointed by Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, signing a two-year contract.

This naturally sparked transfer speculation and news agency Ansa claims Mancini has set his sights on Dzeko.

He’s fresh from a record-breaking campaign at Roma, where he was crowned Capocannoniere with 29 Serie A goals and the Europa League with eight goals, netting 39 in all competition.

Mancini already worked with the Bosnia international at Manchester City.

