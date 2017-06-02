Inter rebuffed for Dalbert again

By Football Italia staff

Nice have again rejected the latest €10m offer from Inter for their left-back Dalbert, according to RMC Sport.

The 23-year-old Brazilian seems keen on a move to San Siro after providing four assists in 33 Ligue 1 games this season.

However, an initial €6m proposal was turned down and RMC Sport claim another improved offer of €10m was also not enough to convince his club.

Nice are asking for closer to €15m for Dalbert and don’t intend to give any discounts.

Inter aren’t letting go and are expected to make another bid over the next few days.

