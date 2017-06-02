Sassuolo to meet Nicola

By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola is the latest candidate for the Sassuolo job, though Cristian Bucchi remains the favourite.

The Neroverdi need a new tactician, as Eusebio Di Francesco is negotiating his departure towards Roma.

While current Perugia boss Bucchi is still the number one choice for the club, they face competition from Serie B outfit Bari.

Now Tuttomercatoweb and Sportitalia claim that Sassuolo have set up a meeting with Nicola.

He is fresh from an extraordinary comeback to keep Crotone in Serie A on the final day of their debut top flight campaign.

