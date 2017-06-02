Fiorentina talks for Bruno Gaspar

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are in negotiations for Vitoria Guimaraes right-back Bruno Gaspar, according to O Jogo.

The 24-year-old provided six assists in 36 competitive appearances for his club this season.

It’s reported that the Viola have already begun initial talks with Vitoria Guimaraes and the asking price is in the region of €3m.

He started out at Benfica and came up through their youth academy before moving on a free transfer in July 2015.

