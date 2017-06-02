NEWS
Friday June 2 2017
Valencia ask Roma for Doumbia
By Football Italia staff

Valencia are interested in taking striker Seydou Doumbia off Roma’s hands after FC Basel ended his loan spell.

According to Radio Esport in Spain, Valencia have been keeping a close eye on Doumbia and are preparing an offer.

The 29-year-old is still under contract with the Giallorossi until June 2019 after his €14.4m move from CSKA Moscow in January 2016.

He had loans back to CSKA Moscow, to Newcastle United and most recently Basel, but none of those clubs were prepared to activate their options to buy outright.

Doumbia scored 19 goals in 33 competitive games for Basel this season, but they do not seem intent on buying for €6m.

