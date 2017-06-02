Sky: Juventus deal for Szczesny

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have a deal with Arsenal to sign Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal for €16m and set him up as the heir to Gigi Buffon, claim Sky Sport Italia.

Szczesny spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma, who were the closest challengers to Juve in the Scudetto race.

According to tonight’s reports, the Bianconeri have set their targets firmly on the Poland international to take over once Buffon retires next summer at the age of 40.

The transfer fee is worth €16m with a four-year contract worth €4m net per season.

He’d effectively spend much of next season on the bench, as Buffon has no intention of hanging up his gloves just yet.

According to Sportitalia, Juventus have been working on Szczesny since March.

Napoli had been linked recently with reports of Pepe Reina going to Newcastle United.

