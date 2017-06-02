Keita only wants Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao seems intent on turning down a Lazio extension so he can join Juventus rather than Milan, according to the latest reports.

The 22-year-old has had by far his most prolific season, scoring 16 goals with six assists in 34 competitive games.

However, his contract is due to expire in June 2018 and the Senegal international is not prepared to sign a new deal.

That makes a summer sale inevitable and although Milan and Inter were among those showing interest, Sky Sport Italia claim Keita has his heart set on Juventus.

It’s even suggested he’d be ready to wait it out until he could make the move as a free agent next year if Lazio don’t consent to his wishes.

Keita would fit perfectly into Max Allegri’s 4-2-3-1 system, as he can play on the left wing, the right or as an unorthodox striker.

