Friday June 2 2017
Sport: 'Forza Juve!'
By Football Italia staff

Catalan newspaper Sport is actively cheering on Juventus against Real Madrid in tomorrow’s Champions League Final.

The front page of tomorrow’s edition has the Italian term: ‘Forza, Juve!’ as its main headline.

“The Italian team continues to build its dreams going into the Champions League Final.

“Allegri gives the title of favourites to a Real Madrid side that is looking for its 12th edition.”

This front page follows on from complaints that a Catalan television station aired an advert for the big game which seemed to back Juve for the victory.

