Juve approach Emre Can

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have approached Emre Can with a view to coaxing him away from Liverpool, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Their transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the Bianconeri are already in contact with his representatives.

The 23-year-old midfielder’s current contract is due to expire in June 2018, leaving the door wide open for an exit from Anfield.

Liverpool paid €12m to sign the German international from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014.

This season Emre Can contributed five goals and three assists in 40 competitive games.

It’s well known that Juve are on the lookout for a new midfielder and Can would be cheaper than Olympique Lyonnais man Corentin Tolisso or Monaco’s Fabinho.

They can also count on help from fellow German international Sami Khedira.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more