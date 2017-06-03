Juventus Champions League woes

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are the most decorated club in Italy, but they’ve suffered heartbreak repeatedly in the Champions League Final.

The Bianconeri have won the Scudetto 33 times - not including the revoked Calciopoli titles - but the Old Lady has only been Queen of Europe twice.

Here, we take a look back at all of their previous European Cup Finals.

1972-73 - Ajax 1-0 Juventus

A Juve side featuring Roberto Bettega, Fabio Capello and Dino Zoff reached their first Final by beating Marseille, Magdeburg, Ujpesti Dozsa and Derby County.

However, the Bianconeri’s rigid man marking system couldn’t cope with an Ajax side at the height of their Total Football dominance, and they couldn’t recover from Johnny Rep’s fifth-minute goal.

In truth Cestmír Vycpalek’s side were perhaps lucky to get away with 1-0 against Cruyff, Neeskens et al, who lifted the trophy for the third season in a row.

1982-83 - Hamburg 1-0 Juventus

Led by Giovanni Trapattoni, Juventus were favourites going into the Final against Hamburg.

Having beaten holders Aston Villa in the quarter-finals, a 4-2 aggregate victory over Widzew Lodz assured the Old Lady’s place in Athens.

Once again though they conceded an early goal, Felix Magath slamming in a left-footed thunderbolt from the edge of the box after eight minutes.

As had happened 10 years previously, the Bianconeri couldn’t get an equaliser and the European Cup once again slipped from their grasp.

1984-85 - Juventus 1-0 Liverpool

The Turin giants finally got their hands on the trophy, but they did so in tragic circumstances.

Prior to kick-off, a group of Liverpool fans stormed into the neutral section Z, which had been almost entirely taken over by Italian fans.

The Juve supporters fled from the on-rushing English fans, causing a crush against the crumbling wall of Heysel Stadium.

In total 39 people lost their lives that day, but UEFA decided to play the Final due to fears of trouble if the match was cancelled.

Michel Platini’s penalty ensured the trophy would head back to Italy, but the win paled into insignificance next to the tragedy which had preceded it.

1995-96 - Ajax 1-1 Juventus [Juventus won 4-2 on penalties]

After topping their group in the first round, Juve despatched Real Madrid and Nantes to reach the Final in Rome.

Marcello Lippi’s side took an early lead, Fabrizio Ravanelli slotting home from the tightest of angles, but Jari Litmanen equalised just before half-time.

The second half and half an hour of extra-time couldn’t separate the sides, and the Final went to penalties.

Future Bianconero Edgar Davids missed the first spot kick for the holders, and after the Bianconeri had scored all of theirs, Sonny Silooy missed Ajax’s second.

Vladimir Jugovic just had to score to win the Champions League, and though Edwin van der Sar - another future Juve player - guessed right, his penalty found the side netting to crown the Old Lady.

1996-97 - Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus

Having won Serie A and swept all before them in Europe, it appeared the Old Lady simply had to turn up to collect the Champions League trophy which would mark her 100th birthday.

Whether through complacency or tiredness, though, the Bianconeri failed to deliver and Karl-Heinz Riedle gave Dortmund a 2-0 lead at the break.

Alessandro Del Piero, carrying an injury, was thrown on at half-time and he halved the deficit with a wonderful backheel flick, but Lars Ricken put the game to bed on 71 minutes.

1997-98 - Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

Lippi’s men reached a third Champions League Final in a row, surely confirming themselves as the strongest side in Europe, but once again they fell short.

Del Piero was short of full fitness, and neither he or Zinedine Zidane could find a way past Jupp Heynckes’ Madrid.

With 66 minutes played, Predrag Mijatovic - who Juventini maintain to this day was offside - capitalised on a deflection to round Angelo Peruzzi and win Los Merengues their first European Cup since 1966.

2002-03 - Milan 0-0 Juventus [Milan won 3-2 on penalties]

The first-ever all-Italian Final certainly wasn’t a classic, as both sides cancelled each other out at Old Trafford.

Gigi Buffon pulled off a fantastic save from Filippo Inzaghi early on and Antonio Conte hit the post, but this was a game almost entirely bereft of incident.

Without the suspended Pavel Nedved, the Bianconeri went to penalties and the spot kicks followed a similar pattern.

David Trezeguet missed the first, and Marcelo Zalayeta and Paolo Montero also failed to score.

Clarence Seedorf and Kakha Kaladze missed for the Rossoneri but, after Del Piero had scored for Juve, Andriy Shevchenko had the chance to win it.

The Ukrainian never looked worried, and he sent Buffon the wrong way to win it for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

2014-15 - Barcelona 3-1 Juventus

Perhaps nervy after unexpectedly reaching the Final in Berlin, Juventus started nervously against Barcelona.

Arturo Vidal was lucky to avoid a red card, and only a series of stunning saves from Buffon limited Barça to 1-0 at half-time, Ivan Rakitic having converted after a beautiful team move.

The Bianconeri woke up in the second half, and after Alvaro Morata’s equaliser the Catalans looked to be on the ropes.

However, Lionel Messi dribbled through on the break, and Luis Saurez tapped in after Buffon had parried the Argentine’s shot.

Juve desperately pushed for an equaliser, and Neymar added a third on the break with 97 minutes played.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more