Sirigu close to Torino

By Football Italia staff

Torino are reportedly very close to agreeing a four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

The Ligue 1 giants would have no problem letting the shot-stopper leave after his loan spells with Sevilla and Osasuna.

Sirigu is also apparently prepared to take a small pay cut and sign a four-year contract worth €1.3m per season plus bonuses, which would take it close to €2m.

Both Sky Sport Italia and Tuttosport are confident the breakthrough is imminent for the 30-year-old.

It’d be his return to Serie A after Palermo sold him to PSG for €4m in the summer of 2011.

Toro need a new goalkeeper, as Joe Hart is too expensive to buy outright and made several costly errors during his loan from Manchester City.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more