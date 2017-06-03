NEWS
Saturday June 3 2017
Sirigu close to Torino
By Football Italia staff

Torino are reportedly very close to agreeing a four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

The Ligue 1 giants would have no problem letting the shot-stopper leave after his loan spells with Sevilla and Osasuna.

Sirigu is also apparently prepared to take a small pay cut and sign a four-year contract worth €1.3m per season plus bonuses, which would take it close to €2m.

Both Sky Sport Italia and Tuttosport are confident the breakthrough is imminent for the 30-year-old.

It’d be his return to Serie A after Palermo sold him to PSG for €4m in the summer of 2011.

Toro need a new goalkeeper, as Joe Hart is too expensive to buy outright and made several costly errors during his loan from Manchester City.

