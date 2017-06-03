Mancini raids Atalanta and Inter

By Football Italia staff

New Zenit Coach Roberto Mancini is shopping in Serie A with bids for Atalanta pair Papu Gomez and Andrea Conti, plus Inter’s Jeison Murillo and Marcelo Brozovic.

The former Inter and Manchester City manager has already been linked with a swoop for Roma striker Edin Dzeko after taking the job on Tuesday.

Now Sky Sport Italia claim Mancio has entered negotiations with Atalanta for forward Gomez and full-back Conti.

It would not be entirely a new area for Argentine Gomez, as the 29-year-old had a brief spell with Ukrainian club Metalist Kharkiv in 2013-14.

Above all, the Coach is also looking to his old club and can spend big for players he knows are in the Inter shop window.

It’s no secret that midfielder Brozovic is on the market and has been heavily linked with Premier League moves to Manchester United and Chelsea.

Another option would be defender Murillo, the Colombia international who was dropped in favour of Gary Medel in recent months.

There is the possibility Zenit could go for Eder and Andrea Ranocchia too.

