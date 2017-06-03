CL: Juventus run to the Final

By Football Italia staff

Juventus face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final tonight, as they look to win the trophy for the first time since 1996.

The Bianconeri are in their second Final in three years, having been beaten by Barcelona in Berlin two years ago.

Ahead of the match, we look back at the run the Old Lady took to the Final.

Group Stage

Massimiliano Allegri’s side were handed a tough group, drawn against Sevilla, Lyon and Dinamo Zagreb in Group H.

The first matchday brought a 0-0 with the Spaniards in Turin, before a comfortable 4-0 win in Croatia.

Matchday Three saw a trip to face Lyon in France, and things looked back for the Bianconeri when Mario Lemina was sent-off after 54 minutes.

Gianluigi Buffon was forced into a series of saves, but Juan Cuadrado’s wonder strike after 74 minutes secured all three points.

The return game saw the Turin giants frustrated though, Corentin Tolisso securing a 1-1 draw after Gonzalo Higuain’s early penalty.

That left Juve needing a win in Seville to leave their fate in their own hands, but Nicolas Pareja scored in the ninth-minute to put the hosts ahead.

The Andalusians were dominant, but Franco Vazquez was dismissed for a second booking on 36 minutes.

Claudio Marchisio equalised with a penalty on the stroke of half-time, and late goals from Leonardo Bonucci and Mario Mandzukic secured the Old Lady’s place in the Last 16.

A routine 2-0 win over Dinamo in the final game assured top spot.

Last 16

Juventus were drawn against Porto in the Last 16, and the Liga Nos side shot themselves in the foot in both games.

At the Estadio Dragao, former Inter full-back Alex Telles was sent-off for two bookings in 72 seconds.

The Bianconeri were dominant in possession but labouring, until two quick goals from Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves put them firmly in the driving seat in the tie.

Any hopes the Portuguese side may have had of overturning the result in Turin were dashed just before half-time, as Maxi Pereira deliberately blocked Gonzalo Higuain’s goal-bound shot with his hand and was sent-off.

Paulo Dybala stepped-up to give the Italian champions a 3-0 aggregate win.

Quarter-Finals

The Last Eight brought a tough tie against Barcelona, who had come back from 4-0 down to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.

A Paulo Dybala masterclass gave Allegri’s men a 3-0 win in the first leg, with the Argentine hitting brace and Giorgio Chiellini scoring a header from a corner.

After what had happened in the previous round, Barça held out hope of a comeback at Camp Nou, but a brilliant defensive display from Juve meant Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar couldn’t find a way through and it ended goalless.

Semi-Finals

Free-scoring Monaco awaited in the semis, with the Ligue 1 side having scored 12 times in the previous two rounds as they beat Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

They couldn’t find their way past the BBC at Stade Louis II though, with Higuain scoring twice either side of half-time.

Goals from Mandzukic and a Dani Alves stunner put the tie to bed in Turin, before Kylian Mbappé’s late consolation, which was just the third goal Juve had conceded in the tournament.

The Old Lady will look to complete the job tonight against the holders, who they lost to in the 1998 final.

