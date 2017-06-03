Post new comment

Tonight’s the night. Juventus take on Real Madrid to decide who lifts the Champions League trophy in Cardiff. The world is watching and suddenly club rivalry feels very small. At least it should, but some still feel this need to drag everything down into the pettiest of details.

This isn’t just Juve who is playing. The team is representing Italian football in its entirety. We want to see the Bianconeri emerge triumphant because it would silence some of those remaining naysayers who think Calcio is boring, defensive and not competitive on a grand scale. It would prove that Italian teams have progressed beyond the old cliché of Catenaccio and show some of their most important players also make their mark for the Azzurri: Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Claudio Marchisio.

I know we’ve already come so far, because I actually remember the night before the 2003 Champions League semi-final. British channel ITV showed a trailer for the game with all the various Galacticos – not a single Bianconeri player – and as a final insult, the fixture read REAL MADRID in huge letters, Juventus much smaller. All of us who love Serie A should want, indeed demand, equal billing. Neutrals will get a chance to see two great teams go head-to-head and many of them won’t have seen much Italian football. This is an advert for the League we defend against the usual snide comments from friends, co-workers and idiots on Twitter. Do you really hate Juventus that much to wish a defeat in those circumstances?

Let’s not forget, dear fans of Roma, Napoli, Inter, Milan and the rest who have their ‘Hala Madrid’ flags at the ready, this is an opportunity to prove you’re miles behind the best team in Europe. Surely that’s better than being utterly dominated over the last six Serie A seasons by a side that isn’t even that good? It’s not a good reflection on you otherwise, is it? They say Serie A is not competitive, that Juventus have absolutely no decent challengers for the title. If the Bianconeri lose the Champions League Final, it’ll suggest that theory is correct. Nobody wants that, do they?

It’d also be a wonderful boost for the Nazionale ahead of September’s decisive World Cup qualifier in Spain. The Spanish hegemony in European football is coming to an end, both at club level and internationally. Juventus beating Real Madrid would give Italy the confidence to fight it out for a great result and first place in that group – automatic qualification.

Like it or not, Juventus will be representing all the fans of Serie A in Cardiff. Next year you might be able to cheer on your own side in Europe – well, in two years if you support Inter or Fiorentina – but for now, this is all we’ve got. So suck it up and say Forza Juve!

