Fiorentina get Grot from NEC

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are close to snapping up teenage NEC striker Jay-Ray Grot for €2m, according to La Repubblica.

The 19-year-old already stands at 1.93m tall and came up through the NEC youth academy.

This season he scored seven goals with one assist in 28 competitive appearances for the Dutch club.

He only became a regular starter from December onwards and failed to find the net after recovering from a knee injury in March.

Director of Sport Pantaleo Corvino has seemingly worked out a deal with the club for €2m and it could be finalised within days.

Although Grot plays as a centre-forward, he can also take on a role behind the strikers or on the right flank.

He has represented the Netherlands at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

