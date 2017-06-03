Spanish papers cheer on Juventus

By Football Italia staff

While Marca play on the Juventus Champions League motto ‘It’s Time’ for their Real Madrid cover, Mundo Deportivo and Sport openly cheer on the Bianconeri.

The Champions League Final kicks off tonight in Cardiff at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Spanish newspapers have taken a mixed approach to the showdown, as the Madrid-based media back the Merengues to make it their 12th European Cup trophy, whereas the Catalan papers have no qualms about supporting Juve.

Mundo Deportivo try to at least balance it out by assuring they are there for one of their ex-stars, noting: ‘Forza Alves’

Sport, on the other hand, make no secret that they are cheering on the Bianconeri and the front page declares: ‘Forza Juve!’

As claim they can ‘intimidate Juve with a photo that contains 17 Champions League winners’ in Cardiff.

