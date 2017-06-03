Rossi new Cagliari director of sport

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have officially appointed Giovanni Rossi, formerly of Sassuolo, as their new director of sport.

The 51-year-old comes in after helping to take Sassuolo from Serie C2 to the top flight and Europa League football.

Rossi replaces Stefano Capozucca, who left Cagliari this summer.

The Sardinians earned promotion last season and stayed comfortably mid-table throughout the current campaign.

You can read our Season Review profile of Cagliari here.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more