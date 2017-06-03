NEWS
Saturday June 3 2017
Rossi new Cagliari director of sport
By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have officially appointed Giovanni Rossi, formerly of Sassuolo, as their new director of sport.

The 51-year-old comes in after helping to take Sassuolo from Serie C2 to the top flight and Europa League football.

Rossi replaces Stefano Capozucca, who left Cagliari this summer.

The Sardinians earned promotion last season and stayed comfortably mid-table throughout the current campaign.

