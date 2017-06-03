Man Utd face Perisic competition

By Football Italia staff

Inter would sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United for €50m, but there’s competition from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Croatia international Perisic is one of the main candidates to leave the Nerazzurri after their dismal campaign, which saw them fail to qualify for Europe.

There were reports this week of a €52m deal between Inter and United, but La Gazzetta dello Sport warn if that really was the offer on the table, then “the transfer would be sealed in 10 minutes.”

The issue now is competition from other European clubs, as Bayern Munich, PSG and even Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are also tracking Perisic.

Inter are about to have a complete overhaul and La Gazzetta claims only January signing Roberto Gagliardini is genuinely off the market.

Among those pushed towards the exit are Andrea Ranocchia, Yuto Nagatomo, Marcelo Brozovic, Ever Banega, Jonathan Biabiany and Rodrigo Palacio.

Stevan Jovetic needs a buyer if Sevilla refuse to take up their option to buy at the end of the loan spell.

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa hasn’t had a single Serie A start since arriving from Santos for €29.5m, so Inter need him to go out on loan and regain some of his cachet before thinking about a sale.

