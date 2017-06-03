Manolas sends Rudiger to Inter

By Football Italia staff

Roma are prepared to sell Antonio Rudiger to Inter for €40m, as Kostas Manolas can commit to a new contract with the Giallorossi.

It has been rumoured for some time that one of the two centre-backs would be on the way out to balance the books, as there is a Financial Fair Play deadline looming at the end of this month.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Tuttosport and other sources, Rudiger is the defender requested by Spalletti for his Inter squad next season.

The German international is ready to leave, but Roma are determined to cash in on the sale with at least €40m.

At the same time, Manolas seems ready to recommit to the Giallorossi after a season of speculation around Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Corriere dello Sport notes he’ll sign a new four-year contract with significant salary increase to €2.5m per season.

