Deco: 'Juventus want Fabinho'

By Football Italia staff

“I know that Juventus want Fabinho and clearly he likes the Bianconeri,” said Monaco director Deco. “We’ll see what happens.”

The 23-year-old midfielder has also been heavily linked with Manchester United, Manchester City and Inter.

“I know that Juventus want Fabinho, so we’ll see what happens after the Champions League Final,” Deco told Tuttosport.

“Clearly he likes the Bianconeri, as Juventus are a big club.”

The price-tag for the Brazilian is believed to be at least €30m.

There is also another issue, as Fabinho does not have an EU passport, so if he were to come to Turin, it’d rule out Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich.

Serie A has a limit on the number of non-EU players who can enter each club’s squad.

