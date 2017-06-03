Agent: 'Roma release Grenier'

By Football Italia staff

“Roma have not exercised their option for Clement Grenier, so he will return to Olympique Lyonnais,” confirmed his agent.

The midfielder arrived on loan with option to buy for €3.5m in the January transfer window, but made just six Serie A appearances, providing one assist.

“The situation with Grenier is very simple,” agent Giuseppe Colombo told Corriere Giallorosso.

“Roma had an option to buy at a pre-set figure, but did not exercise that option by the May 31 deadline.

“Therefore, Grenier is now to all intents and purposes a Lyon player once more. Clement gave everything in these four months and didn’t miss a single training session.

“If Roma want him, they’ll now have to negotiate with Olympique Lyonnais.”

