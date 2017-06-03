NEWS
Saturday June 3 2017
Agent: 'Roma release Grenier'
By Football Italia staff

“Roma have not exercised their option for Clement Grenier, so he will return to Olympique Lyonnais,” confirmed his agent.

The midfielder arrived on loan with option to buy for €3.5m in the January transfer window, but made just six Serie A appearances, providing one assist.

“The situation with Grenier is very simple,” agent Giuseppe Colombo told Corriere Giallorosso.

“Roma had an option to buy at a pre-set figure, but did not exercise that option by the May 31 deadline.

“Therefore, Grenier is now to all intents and purposes a Lyon player once more. Clement gave everything in these four months and didn’t miss a single training session.

“If Roma want him, they’ll now have to negotiate with Olympique Lyonnais.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies