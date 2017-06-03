Hart if Donnarumma leaves Milan?

By Football Italia staff

Joe Hart is an option for Milan next season if Gianluigi Donnarumma walks away, claims Tuttosport.

The goalkeeper spent this term on loan at Torino, but Manchester City don’t have room for the England international.

He has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Everton, Southampton and West Ham United.

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Hart could remain in Serie A next year with Milan.

Donnarumma is stalling on a contract extension, demanding €5m per year wages and a series of release clauses.

If the 18-year-old does leave, the Rossoneri are targeting replacements including Wojciech Szczesny (also linked with Juventus and Napoli).

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more