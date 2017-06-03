Leicester City ask for Hoedt

By Football Italia staff

Leicester City are targeting Lazio and Netherlands defender Wesley Hoedt, according to reports in England.

The 23-year-old centre-back was snapped up from AZ Alkmaar as a free agent in the summer of 2015, but only really found his feet in Serie A this season.

He also contributed three goals in 26 competitive games on their way to fifth place and the Coppa Italia Final.

The Leicester Mercury maintains the Foxes are making another bid for Hoedt, having already attempted a swoop in the January transfer window.

However, Lazio are in the Europa League next term and an exit for Leicester is unlikely.

If a defender is to leave the Aquile this summer, then Stefan de Vrij is a stronger candidate.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more