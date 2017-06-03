AS: Inter-Man Utd for James

By Football Italia staff

James Rodriguez is expected to play his last game for Real Madrid this evening, as Inter and Manchester United enter a bidding war, claim As.

The Spanish newspaper is confident he will demand a transfer after the Champions League Final against Juventus, as he wants more playing time.

It’s suggested “technical and systematic reasons” are behind the Colombian falling out of favour at the Bernabeu since Carlo Ancelotti left in 2015.

Inter and Manchester United have made no secret of their interest in the 25-year-old, who seems closer to Old Trafford following their Champions League qualification.

However, Inter are diving back into the fray with an offer worth €42m.

AS assures his fate will be decided “in the coming weeks.”

