Roma list EDF alternatives

By Football Italia staff

If Roma refuse to pay Sassuolo €3m to get Coach Eusebio Di Francesco, they could turn to Thomas Tuchel, Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery or Paulo Sousa.

The Giallorossi need a new tactician after Luciano Spalletti decided not to renew his contract, as he is heading towards Inter.

Their first choice is Di Francesco, but Sassuolo are refusing to release him without payment of the €3m clause in his contract.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are increasingly irritated at this situation and are looking elsewhere.

Other alternatives include ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel, who left after two years due to a falling out with players.

Emery is still at Paris Saint-Germain, but would love a reunion with his former Sevilla director of sport Monchi, now working at Roma.

Ex-France manager Blanc has experience of playing in Italy with Inter, while Sousa is a free agent after his contract with Fiorentina expired.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more