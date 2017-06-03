Roma eye Promes as Salah heir

By Football Italia staff

As Liverpool target Mohamed Salah, Roma have reportedly already identified his replacement – Quincy Promes of Spartak Moscow.

The Giallorossi are prepared to let Salah leave for Anfield, but only if they receive an offer in excess of €40m.

If the Egypt international does depart, then Italian papers suggest Roma have chosen his heir.

It is 25-year-old Spartak Moscow winger Promes, who contributed 12 goals and 10 assists in 26 competitive games for the Russian club this season.

He has two goals in 16 senior caps for the Netherlands and can play in a variety of roles in the attacking trident.

Primarily he is on the right wing, but can also be used on the left or as a centre-forward.

Promes is two-footed and joined Spartak Moscow from FC Twente for €11.5m in the summer of 2014.

