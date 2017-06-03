CL Final: Kean and Bale on bench

By Football Italia staff

17-year-old Moise Kean is expected to get a spot on the Juventus bench in the Champions League Final against Real Madrid tonight, while Isco gets the nod ahead of Gareth Bale.

The Final kicks off in Cardiff at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Max Allegri’s starting XI seems to be set, with Andrea Barzagli acting as right-back/third defender in a mutating system that depends on how Real Madrid attack down the flanks.

Juan Cuadrado will be on the bench and Dani Alves moved into a more advanced role, Alex Sandro mirroring him on the left.

According to Calciomercato.it, there is a surprise on the touchline, as 17-year-old striker Kean should be given one of those precious seven spots.

With Stefano Sturaro, Marko Pjaca and Daniele Rugani injured, this means sending Mario Lemina and Kwadwo Asamoah into the stands.

Kean is effectively the only remaining attacking option, as Allegri changed system in January so he could use all his forwards simultaneously.

Born in February 2000, he became the first man of the new Millennium to play in Serie A and the Champions League, also scoring against Bologna last weekend.

Others on the bench ought to be goalkeeper Neto, defenders Medhi Benatia and Stephan Lichtsteiner, plus midfielders Claudio Marchisio and Tomas Rincon.

As for Real Madrid, the only real concern here for Zinedine Zidane regards hometown boy Bale, who would love to play the Champions League Final in Cardiff, but has been out for several weeks with a calf strain.

By his own admission, Bale is not 100 per cent fit, so Spanish sources claim Isco will get the nod in attack alongside Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alvaro Morata will be on the bench and eager to make a difference against his former teammates.

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Higuain, Mandzukic

Juventus bench: Neto, Benatia, Lichtsteiner, Marchisio, Rincon, Cuadrado, Kean

Real Madrid (probable): Keylor; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo

Real Madrid bench: Casilla, Danilo, Nacho, Kovacic, Bale, Asensio, Morata

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more