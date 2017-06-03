NEWS
Saturday June 3 2017
Gonzalo Rodriguez: 'I want Olympiakos'
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina defender Gonzalo Rodriguez confessed he has chosen his next club. “I want to play for Olympiakos.”

The centre-back is a free agent after his contract with the Viola was not renewed.

“I want to play for Olympiakos and I’d love to move to Greece,” the Argentine told Gazzetta.gr.

“It’s a big club and would allow me to challenge for a place in the Champions League.”

He has also been linked with Lazio, Milan and Inter.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies