Gonzalo Rodriguez: 'I want Olympiakos'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina defender Gonzalo Rodriguez confessed he has chosen his next club. “I want to play for Olympiakos.”

The centre-back is a free agent after his contract with the Viola was not renewed.

“I want to play for Olympiakos and I’d love to move to Greece,” the Argentine told Gazzetta.gr.

“It’s a big club and would allow me to challenge for a place in the Champions League.”

He has also been linked with Lazio, Milan and Inter.

