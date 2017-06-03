Pallotta to receive Italian honour

By Football Italia staff

Roma President James Pallotta will be named Commander of the Republic “for special merits in the world of business.”

The honour is to be bestowed by Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, after he was nominated by Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

According to news agency Ansa, Giallorossi directors Umberto Gandini, Mauro Baldissoni and Monchi were all present when Pallotta got the news in Boston last night.

Pallotta’s conglomerate bought Roma from the Sensi family in 2011, then took full control and was nominated President in August 2012.

The businessman also owns shares in the Boston Celtic basketball team and directed several hedge funds.

