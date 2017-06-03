Capello: 'I'm cheering on Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello had success at both Juventus and Real Madrid, but admits he’s “cheering on” the Italians in the Champions League Final.

It kicks off in Cardiff at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) this evening.

“I am cheering on Juventus tonight,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“In truth, I ought to be torn 50-50, but there’s the Italian flag in there too and that swings it. I support the Italian team.”

Capello was on the Bianconeri bench from 2004-06 and won two Serie A titles, even if they were later revoked in the Calciopoli scandal.

He also won La Liga during his one season at Real Madrid in 2006-07, which was his final club position before the England and Russia national teams.

“Keylor Navas has grown so much as a goalkeeper recently and often rescued the result for Real Madrid this season. He plays almost as a sweeper and can see in advance what is going to happen.

“Sergio Ramos is difficult to mark on corners, because he moves based on the various blocks, while Cristiano Ronaldo has to be watched before the ball. He always anticipates the movement when scoring a goal.”

