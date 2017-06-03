Salah and Liverpool wait for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Mohamed Salah has personally agreed terms with Liverpool, but Roma are waiting for at least €45m, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The Egypt international had already been linked with a move to Anfield in the past, but his excellent season convinced Jurgen Klopp to push for the transfer this summer.

He contributed 19 goals and 15 assists in 41 competitive games for the Giallorossi, helping them qualify for the Champions League.

According to Sky Sport Italia this afternoon, Salah personally visited England to strike a deal with the Liverpool directors.

This was immediately denied by Salah’s lawyer, Ramy Abbas, via Twitter.

“M. Salah has not left Egypt since he last arrived there from Rome following end of the season. Fake News.”

However, Roma turned down the initial €32m proposal, demanding at least €45m plus some performance-related bonuses.

Salah turns 25 later this month and is under contract at the Stadio Olimpico until June 2019.

He struggled in the Premier League before during a brief spell at Chelsea, but found his form on loan with Fiorentina and moved to Roma in 2015 for a total €20m.

