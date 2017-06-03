Fassone on Morata and Donnarumma

By Football Italia staff

Milan director Marco Fassone confirmed interest in Alvaro Morata, while they “made a sacrifice for Gianluigi Donnarumma and hope for a quick response.”

The Rossoneri chief is in Cardiff for the Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid.

Fassone and director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli were spotted meeting with super-agent Jorge Mendes this afternoon.

“We had the last eight or nine months to go around Europe meeting clubs and agents. Mirabelli did a great job and we’ve already formalised two signings (Franck Kessie and Mateo Musacchio),” Fassone told Sky Sport Italia.

“By the time pre-season training begins, I want to have the squad 60-70 per cent ready. We are here because the whole football world has reunited in Cardiff for this event. Jorge Mendes has some important players on his roster and we are working in the right direction.”

Fassone was asked about reports the Rossoneri were in negotiations with Real Madrid for Morata.

“Real Madrid are the only club we haven’t had a meeting with over the last few days. Morata is a player that we like, so we’ll wait and see what happens after the Champions League Final. Morata is in any case an excellent player.”

The big problem at Milan this week is locking down Donnarumma to a new contract, as the 18-year-old is seeking €5m per year plus several release clauses.

“The situation is clear: Donnarumma is the pivot on which we will build tomorrow’s Milan. We made an important offer, we made a sacrifice, as the player deserves it.

“Now the ball is in his court. We asked him to be quick because we cannot start the season with a goalkeeper whose contract is running down. We trust there will be a quick response from Gigio.

“We sent some signals, Milan will be competitive next season and we want to finish in the top four. I hope that Donnarumma will be one of the starting XI for Milan.”

