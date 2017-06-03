Sassuolo: 'Roma pay or no EDF'

Sassuolo confirm they will not release Eusebio Di Francesco from his contract unless Roma pay €3m. “If not, he’ll stay with us.”

The tactician has been chosen to replace Luciano Spalletti, who is heading to Inter, but the club is refusing to let him go without activating the clause.

“Nothing has changed with regards to Di Francesco,” Sassuolo director general Giovanni Carnevali told Radio Radio.

“He has a clear contractual situation. There is a clause, we still have to resolve it with him. If we do, then good for him so he can go and work somewhere else.

“If not, he’ll stay with us.”

Carnevali was asked about the reports Roma could include players as part of an exchange deal.

“I can rule that out. First we’ll sort out the Di Francesco issue, then we can talk about players. We’ve been clear with regards to Domenico Berardi: we want to keep him, he’s liked by many clubs, but at the moment we’ve had no concrete proposals come in, just informal approaches.”

The Corriere dello Sport theorised that if Roma can’t get Di Francesco, they will turn their focus towards Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Laurent Blanc or ex-Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa.

