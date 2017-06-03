Inter agree Spalletti contract

By Football Italia staff

Multiple sources claim Luciano Spalletti has agreed a two-year contract to become Inter Coach, which will be announced on Monday.

The tactician left Roma when his contract expired this summer, despite taking the Giallorossi to second place and automatic Champions League qualification.

According to various sources today, including Sky Sport Italia, Sportitalia, Tuttomercatoweb and Mediaset Premium, a deal has been struck in every detail.

It will be a two-year contract with an all-new coaching staff at San Siro.

The formal announcement is expected on Monday.

It was all worked out in a final meeting with Spalletti in Florence this afternoon.

