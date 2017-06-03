Bale to start against Juve?

By Football Italia staff

There are growing reports that Gareth Bale will start tonight’s Champions League Final for Real Madrid against Juventus.

It kicks off in Cardiff at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

While Massimiliano Allegri’s starting XI seems to be set, there is still some uncertainty for Zinedine Zidane.

It all rotates around the fitness levels of Bale, who has not played since April 23 due to a calf strain.

He’s had quite a few injury problems this season, making only 26 competitive appearances, though he still contributed nine goals and five assists.

Bale has played only 10 competitive games for his club in 2017.

Up until this evening, the reports were that Isco would start and Bale considered as a substitute later on.

However, multiple reports in Italy, Spain and Wales suggest Bale will be in the starting XI for the Merengues in his home city of Cardiff.

It means this will be a genuine battle of the BBC – on one side, Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, on the other Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Higuain, Mandzukic

Juventus bench: Neto, Benatia, Lichtsteiner, Marchisio, Rincon, Cuadrado, Kean

Real Madrid (probable): Keylor; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

Real Madrid bench: Casilla, Danilo, Nacho, Kovacic, Isco, Asensio, Morata

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more