Final Line-Ups: Juventus-Real Madrid

By Football Italia staff

Juventus start Andrea Barzagli and Dani Alves, while Real Madrid don’t risk not 100 per cent fit Gareth Bale in the Champions League Final.

It kicks off in Cardiff at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri seek history with their first ever Treble, having lost their last four Champions League Finals since beating Ajax on penalties in 1996.

Zinedine Zidane wants Madrid to become the first club to retain the trophy in its current format, since Arrigo Sacchi’s Milan in 1989-90.

Max Allegri has Andrea Barzagli acting as right-back/third defender in a mutating system that depends on how Real Madrid attack down the flanks.

Juan Cuadrado is on the bench and Dani Alves moved into a more advanced role, Alex Sandro mirroring him on the left.

As for Real Madrid, the only real concern for Zidane was around hometown boy Bale, who is desperate to play the Champions League Final in Cardiff, but has been out since April 23 with a calf strain.

He has made only 10 competitive appearances for his club in 2017 due to a variety of injury setbacks, so despite reports to the contrary, he is on the bench in favour of Isco.

The strikers are Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, but James Rodriguez is not even on the bench.

Alvaro Morata will be eager to make a difference against his former teammates as a substitute.

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Higuain, Mandzukic

Juventus bench: Neto, Benatia, Lichtsteiner, Marchisio, Asamoah, Cuadrado, Lemina

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo

Real Madrid bench: Casilla, Danilo, Nacho, Kovacic, Bale, Asensio, Morata

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more