Butragueno: 'Real Madrid in shape'

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno assured they are “in great shape and the difficulties made us even sharper” going into the Champions League Final against Juventus.

It kicks off in Cardiff at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We’re in great shape, the last two months have seen us go through a very tough fixture list, both in Spain and Europe,” Butragueno told Mediaset Premium.

“But we won La Liga and now want the Champions League to finish the season on a high.

“It’s our third Final in four years, we’re in excellent condition and the difficulties of getting here made us even sharper.”

