Panic at Juventus viewing party

By Football Italia staff

There were a few minor injuries when a bomb scare sparked panic during the Juventus viewing party at Piazza San Carlo in Turin.

Crowds of around 20,000 were gathered to watch the Champions League Final on a large screen, as Juve took on Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Towards the end of the game, just after the third Real Madrid goal, a firework was let off and this sparked a panic.

Just weeks after the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, people assumed the worst and started running, causing a crush and some minor injuries.

