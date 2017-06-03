Buffon: 'A big disappointment'

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon confessed the Champions League Final defeat to Real Madrid was “a big disappointment, because we thought we’d done everything necessary to win.”

The Bianconeri had conceded just three goals in 12 games during this tournament, but lost the Final 4-1 in Cardiff, as Buffon was beaten by two deflected efforts from Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro.

“It’s a big disappointment, because we thought that we’d done everything necessary to play this Final and finally win it,” Buffon told Mediaset Premium during the closing ceremony.

“We had an excellent first half, where we caused Real Madrid huge problems, so it leaves you open-mouthed in shock that incidents never go our way. That’s disappointing.

“Evidently in order to win a trophy like this, you need to be stronger than adversity.

“I thought it was a great approach in the first half, not giving Madrid any more advantages, and we ran really hard. Perhaps we ran a bit too hard and didn’t make the most of that advantage on the field. That’s disappointing.

“In the second half their class, strength and how accustomed they are to winning these games showed through. They won deservedly.

“Naturally there are a few regrets, as in the incidents it all went wrong for us.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more