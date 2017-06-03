Agnelli: 'Proud of Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli insists they can be “proud of this campaign, but if anyone thought we’d lose motivation, we’re magically recharged.”

The Bianconeri had conceded only three goals throughout the Champions League, but lost the Final 4-1 to Real Madrid in Cardiff.

“We feel pride at the last seven years, as we have become in totality a European top level club. I can only congratulate the lads and say we’ll be back even stronger next season,” Agnelli told Mediaset Premium.

“We all want to get stronger, day by day, week by week, season by season. We know that we must do more to lift this trophy.

“It is not my place to comment on what happens in one half or 20 minutes. It’s my place to comment on an overall campaign and I say it should make us all very proud. If someone thought we’d lose motivation, then magically we’re recharged and are ready to come back even more determined next year.

“We have to get back on our feet and these are the moments when we need to reboot. It’s the time for me to reassure that I am proud of each and every one of them and as a group.”

Juventus looked like a completely different team in the second half compared to the first.

“This is not the time to micro-analyse the match, as I look at the overall year, which has been excellent and makes us all proud. I am sure there are those who can better evaluate the game.

“It is my job to evaluate the squad, staff, behind the scenes as well as on the pitch, and I say we are all very proud. We will evaluate the situation calmly, as is natural after six consecutive Scudetti and three Coppa Italia trophies in a row. If this is a problem, then there are people who are a lot worse off.”

A firework or a barrier that went down sparked a panic in Piazza San Carlo during the viewing party just after the third Real Madrid goal and several people were injured in the crush. There are reports of 30-40 minor injuries, most cuts and bruises.

“I heard of rumours that there were some incidents in Turin and injuries. I’m not entirely sure what happened, but I want to send a message of solidarity for those hurt in what should’ve been a night of celebration and sport.”

