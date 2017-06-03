NEWS
Ramos: 'Madrid had date with history'
By Football Italia staff

Sergio Ramos said Real Madrid “had a date with history and we achieved what no-one had ever done” by retaining the Champions League trophy.

The Merengues were struggling in the first half, but eventually emerged 4-1 winners against Juventus in Cardiff.

“I’m tremendously proud of this team,” Ramos told Real Madrid TV.

“We had a date with history, we really wanted to win it and we achieved what no-one had ever done, to win two consecutive Champions Leagues.

“We made very few mistakes, we’re worthy winners.

“This is for everyone who has to put up with me, including my wife, children, parents and all ‘madridismo’.”

