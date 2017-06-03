Zidane: 'Juve made Madrid suffer'

By Football Italia staff

Zinedine Zidane admits Real Madrid “really suffered in the first half and Juventus had a great game too. They will always be in my heart.”

The Merengues won the Champions League Final 4-1 in Cardiff after Mario Mandzukic had cancelled out a deflected Cristiano Ronaldo opener.

They dominated the second half, as Ronaldo added another goal with Casemiro and late on Marcos Asensio.

“We are happy, because nobody has ever done that before. We worked hard to achieve this Double of La Liga and the Champions League,” Zidane told Mediaset Premium.

“When you are in this great club, with these players, we can work well and do amazing things. We played against a very strong Juve side and we really suffered in the first half, but in the second we were physically sharper, played the ball well and throughout the match deserved to win.”

Zidane is the first Coach since Arrigo Sacchi in 1989-90 to retain the European Cup.

“I wasn’t hopeless before and I am not a genius now. I am passionate about football, I work hard, but above all I am at a big club and can count on some incredible players. Will I stay? We need to rest, enjoy this night and then we’ll see.

“Juventus had an extraordinary season, we both deserved to be in the Final. In the end we won, but they had a great game too, are a big club and will always be in my heart. I had five years at Juve and it’ll always be with me.”

