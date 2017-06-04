Fanzone: 'It was like Heysel'

By Football Italia staff

At least five people are in critical condition, including a four-year-old, and 600 injured after a crush in the Juventus Champions League Final fanzone. “It was like Heysel.”

Real Madrid had just scored the third goal when a noise echoed around Piazza San Carlo in Turin, where 20,000 supporters were gathered to watch the game on giant screens.

It’s not clear yet whether it was a firework or a metal gate falling on to the pavement with a thud, but so soon after the suicide bomber in Manchester, the noise sparked a panic.

According to Tancredi Palmeri, who was at the scene, it was a metal gate that fell into a subway entrance on one side of the square, but the noise carried through to the opposite end of the subway and the people on that side didn't know what had caused it.

People tried to run out of the square and around 600 were injured in the crush, although the figure seems to be rising all the time.

There are at least five in critical condition, including a young woman with chest injuries and a four-year-old child with head and chest trauma.

According to reports, paramedics were trying to resuscitate the child at the scene.

“I’m in shock. It was like Heysel,” said one supporter as he left the scene in tears. “I was there. It was like Heysel.”

Another told La Stampa “we heard shouting and suddenly thousands of people starting pushing to reach the exits. We were all crushed, there were children who lost contact with their parents and relatives.

“It wasn’t a bomb, but it felt like there was, because it was just chaos.”

Claudio Marchisio noted on Twitter that the Juventus squad “are following the incidents from here. Many of us had friends and relatives present at Piazza San Carlo.”

A supporter told Juvenews.eu: "It was every man for himself. I had to almost clamber over people to get away."

