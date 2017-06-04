Bonucci: 'It was meant to be time'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci and Claudio Marchisio expressed their disappointment at the Juventus Champions League Final defeat. “This was meant to be the right time.”

The Bianconeri were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid in Cardiff, the fifth consecutive Final lost by the Turin giants, the seventh out of nine overall.

“The disappointment is there, it exists,” wrote Bonucci on Instagram.

“We thought and believed that this was meant to be the right time. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. Compliments to Real for their victory.

“What remains is the pride of having been a part of this group. We brought home two titles, doing something truly unique.

“A round of applause to you fans who were there for the Vecchia Signora, are still there and always will be there. In defeat and victory. To the end.”

Marchisio came off the bench in the second half to replace Miralem Pjanic and also wrote a message for supporters on Instagram.

“I won’t sit here describing the regret we’re feeling at this moment, just like all our fans who followed us to this point and to any spot in the world.

“Our opponents deserve credit for their performance in the Final. We deserve applause for this season, full of emotion and strong moments, intense like tonight, even if it didn’t end the way WE hoped.

“WE START AGAIN. This has to be the motto at this moment, start again to improve, to continue dreaming, to reach ever more important objectives.

“To the end, Forza Juventus.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more